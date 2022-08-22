78-year-old Freeport man dies in ATV crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies released the name Monday of a man who died Saturday after his ATV turned upside down on top of him.

Gregory P. Ludwig, 74, of Freeport was pronounced dead at the scene after Stephenson County Sheriff’s deputies found his ATV in a creek in Freeport.

Around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, deputies dispatched to a wooded area east of 4125 Autumn Ln., for a report of an ATV operator trapped under their vehicle.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found the ATV upside down in a creek, with Ludwig trapped underneath.

The crash remains under investigation by Stephenson County investigators.

