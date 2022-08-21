Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation hosts bike ride to fight suicide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of motorcycle riders took off from Kegel Harley Davidson to spread the word about suicide awareness.

A local, non-profit group called the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation organized the ninth annual ‘Ride to Fight Suicide’. The group was established by the family of 19-year-old, Rockford man Tommy Corral who died by suicide in 2014. Tommy’s relatives say this is one of the small ways they can spread awareness about suicide with the community by its side.

“We’re all about just providing resources and filling gaps in the community to help people that are struggling with mental health or are affected by suicide. A lot of great organizations in the community that are doing great work. Its about bringing people together to support a cause and to have fun while doing it,” says Foundation founder Xavier Whitford.

