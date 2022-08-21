Rockford University welcomes first-year students to campus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University welcomes its students to campus ahead of the upcoming school year scheduled to start on Wednesday.

Students moved into their dorms this morning followed by a welcome picnic at the burpee student center. An opening ceremony with the university president concludes the day to officially welcome the new regents to campus. The university offers more than 80 majors since its establishment more than 150 years and and hosts around 1,250 students each year.

“This is one of our biggest days of the year where we get to welcome the class of 2026. I’m really proud of the fact that all of the work faculty and staff do here to make students feel welcome. And that’s why I think we’ve had steady enrollment, even through the pandemic,” says Enrollment Management Vice President Michael Quinn.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.