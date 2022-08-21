Rock Valley College welcomes community to Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After holding its grand opening in January, Rock Valley College decided to host an open house at the Advanced Technology Center on Saturday.

RVC President Doctor Howard Spearman calls it a community fun day where anyone can come and see what is offered at the ATC. With its expanded footprint into Boone County, the ATC provides higher technology training for the entire area. Spearman knows how important the ATC will be for its students.

“We are a regional hub for manufacturing. We simply are trying to do our part and making sure that we can train a more diverse workforce so that manufacturing companies and other businesses have more students to hire.”

