Rock Valley College welcomes community to Advanced Technology Center

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After holding its grand opening in January, Rock Valley College decided to host an open house at the Advanced Technology Center on Saturday.

RVC President Doctor Howard Spearman calls it a community fun day where anyone can come and see what is offered at the ATC. With its expanded footprint into Boone County, the ATC provides higher technology training for the entire area. Spearman knows how important the ATC will be for its students.

“We are a regional hub for manufacturing. We simply are trying to do our part and making sure that we can train a more diverse workforce so that manufacturing companies and other businesses have more students to hire.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrests for public indecency, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man charged with three counts of first-degree murder
Three shot Thursday night in Rockford
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
Fire
$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business
The Rockford restaurant will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20 because of a...
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend

Latest News

Clearing out on Sunday
Ethan's Saturday Forecast -- 8/20/2022
With its expanded footprint into Boone County, the ATC provides higher technology training for...
Rock Valley College welcomes community to Advanced Technology Center
The university offers more than 80 majors since its establishment more than 150 years and and...
Rockford University welcomes first-year students to campus
The university offers more than 80 majors since its establishment more than 150 years and and...
Rockford University welcomes first-year students to campus