Poplar Grove organization steps-in to fix a backyard sinkhole

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - A sinkhole sits in the backyard of a woman’s home where it almost took the life of her dog, and now a year later a non-profit is stepping in to make sure no one else gets hurt.

Kelli Cipolla discovered a ten foot deep sinkhole in her backyard after Groot, her black lab, fell in. Her children’s father heroically climbed in to save the dog and pulled him out as they waited for the fire department to arrive.

“He actually was down in the hole crying, and he was swimming,” Cipolla said, “I’m thankful my dog wasn’t hurt.”

National Geographic Society reports that a sinkhole is formed when water dissolves surface rock, this can be from rainfall where water collected within the cracks in the soil. This could be how one was formed in the back of Kelli’s yard.

“I didn’t know how far it went; I didn’t know how far it goes across my yard,” she said.

Kelli has been unable to fill the hole herself because of a motorcycle accident that took her left leg back in 2009. She says no contractors wanted to help her out, so now she looks towards community members for help.

“I just feel like if you live in a community, the community should come together for help,” said Cipolla.

Lion’s Club, which is a non-profit, stepped in and offered it’s services after Cipolla expressed her need for help. Now they are determined to raise enough money to close the hole before anyone else get’s hurt.

“This isn’t typically a Lions Club type thing usually were more vision related but we are the only service organization in town .. probably around 1-thousand dollars is what we’re gonna need to raise for this,” said Glenn Herrmann, Lion’s Club president.

The Lion’s Club accepts donations on their website, and visit their Facebook page for more information.

