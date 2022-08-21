Multi-vehicle accident sends seven people to the hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least two toddlers were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Rockford’s west side Saturday evening, according to Rockford police.

The accident happened just after 7:30 near the intersection of W. State St. and Vincent Ave. near Blain’s Farm and Fleet.

At least seven people were taken to the hospital: five adults, one toddler and one baby. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

23 News is on the scene. This article will be updated once new information is available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.