Local church hosts community picnic

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Christian Union Full Gospel Church Ministries hosts its 4th Annual community picnic to keep the community together and get kids ready for school.

Hundreds attended and several who got there early received a free backpack. In addition to food, games and music, attendees also got a free hair cut from one of five barbers who volunteered their time. Organizers say this is a chance give back to the kids and build fellowship within the community.

“We want to show them that there are adults and there are kids who actually do good for the city; that actually come out and care about them. I think it’s definitely important. If nobody else showed up, we’re glad that the young people showed up,” says youth pastor Kevin Marks.

