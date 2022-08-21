Lena-Winslow looks to avoid complacency in quest for three-peat

LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - The gold standard of small high school football in Illinois the past decade-plus has been Lena-Winslow. Now, the Panthers look to avoid complacency while trying to achieve something special.

Le-Win enters 2022 as the two-time defending Class 1A state champions. There was no playoffs during the COVID-shortened spring. The Panthers were the highest scoring team in the NUIC last year, despite not winning the conference title. Even without some key pieces from the last three years, the Panthers have their eyes set on a three-peat. However, head coach Ric Arand knows they still have work to do.

“If we come out here this year, riding on last year, we’re not going to be very successful. I think that’s the first thing we try to instill and preach to the kids is that, Marey Roby, Luke Benson, Brody Mann, those guys are gone. We can’t rely on them. What they did for our program the last three years was just crazy. But, every year, within that, new kids show up, and new kids develop.”

Lena-Winslow has 35 upperclassmen on the roster. It also got a transfer from Orangeville in Gunar Lobdell who could be a big playmaker for the Panthers. The team is doing everything it can to show up ready to work.

“We’re all ready, and we all take that leadership role, the seniors kind of lead and the juniors pick it up,” said senior Ayden Packard. “We’re all leaders out here and getting ready for the next step.”

“It’s a lot of pressure,” said senior Jace Flynn. “I think sometimes some of us get ahead of ourselves and think, ‘Oh, we’re so good’. But other teams are putting in as much work as we do. But, I think if we just keep working hard at practice, we can potentially get it done.”

Lena-Winslow opens the season at home against Eastland-Pearl City on Friday, August 26.

