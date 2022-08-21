Forreston’s senior leadership ready to lead in 2022

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - After an 8-3 finish last season, Forreston hopes for a deeper run in the Class 1A playoffs in 2022.

The Cardinals quest for a fourth state title since 2014 fell short last fall to the eventual state champions, Lena-Winslow, a team they beat during the regular season. While they lost 13 seniors, another 13 seniors are ready to step in this year. They hope a refreshed mindset will make their last season playing high school football one to remember.

“We’re more bought in,” said senior Alex Milnes. “There’s more energy for sure. Our guys are more positive, I think. In the locker room, in the weight room, out here. You can just feel the different.”

Head coach Keynon Janicke is keeping everything in perspective.

“Football is a special game, not something you get to do the rest of your life. You can play pickup basketball, you can golf, you can play tennis, or whatever, but you don’t get to play football forever. So, I’m always most excited for the seniors. Because they’re trying to put their final stamp on this program and leave it in a better place than they found it for the next generation.”

Forreston starts the season on the road at Stockton on Friday, August 26.

