End to rainy times coming into view, pleasant work week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Yes, it’s been a soggy weekend for the most part from Friday night and through much of Saturday. However, with an area of low pressure finally sliding east on Sunday, the rainy times will come to an end and give us a pleasant pattern that will go into the work week.

Let’s recap just how much rain we’ve seen. Most spots have seen 1-3″ of rain but there have been pockets of higher totals since Friday night. Spots in eastern Carroll County and northwest Ogle County by far were hit with the most rain as there was flash flooding late Friday night into Saturday morning. Doppler estimated rainfall totals in some spots there were in the 4-5″ range with Forreston having estimated totals near 6″.

We've gotten quite the soaking with the heaviest rain falling in parts of Carroll and Ogle Counties. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With some showers continuing Saturday evening, those will get out of here as the night progresses leaving us with only sprinkles overnight and very early Sunday morning. Some patchy fog is also possible overnight as we slowly clear our skies out. In fact, I think Sunday will see quickly clearing skies with the afternoon becoming generally sunny. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80°.

A few sprinkles are possible early Sunday morning before we see clearing skies. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A pleasant stretch of weather is in store starting late Sunday and into the next work week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then as we head into the work week, we have a decent stretch of weather ahead. Abundant sunshine is in the forecast Monday through Wednesday with daily high temperatures in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels. As the week progresses, temperatures will slowly warm up with highs approaching the upper 80s once again by next weekend potentially. By that point, we’ll have temperatures a good 5-8° above normal.

A pleasant stretch of weather is in store starting late Sunday and into the next work week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

That goes in line with the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center that shows slightly above average temperatures being forecast for the end of August and into Labor Day weekend. Not to mention that August will be ending in a rainfall surplus as month-to-date, Rockford is nearly 5″ above normal.

Slightly above normal temperatures are favored toward the end of August and beginning of September. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances will be introduced to the forecast again on Thursday then toward late next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.