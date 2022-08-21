Ashton-Franklin Center ready to surprise a few teams in 2022

FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Ashton Franklin center. But the power of positivity is strong with raider nation. The team believes they will make some noise in the 8-player game.

Like Christian Life in Rockford, AFC did not play during the COVID-shortened spring, and move to junior varsity games during the year last fall. Injuries and inexperience played a big factor in that decision. The Raiders have yet to win a game since 2017. But it’s a new day for AFC. With 26 healthy players on the roster, the Raiders are doing everything they can to not only win a game, but they’re not afraid of talking postseason either.

“Right now, what we have on this field, is a lot of heart, a lot of power, and a lot of potential,” said senior Kydreel Green. “Not just between the players, but between the coaches, and everybody. We don’t just hit this field playing for ourselves. We hit this field playing for everybody else around us. I know more than anything, that everybody here wants to make it to the playoffs. We are all going to work every single day until we make it there, because this our year.”

Ashton-Franklin Center opens the season on the road at Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin on Saturday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.