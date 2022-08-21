Ashton-Franklin Center ready to surprise a few teams in 2022

Ashton-Franklin Center is back after playing a JV season in 2021.
Ashton-Franklin Center is back after playing a JV season in 2021.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Ashton Franklin center. But the power of positivity is strong with raider nation. The team believes they will make some noise in the 8-player game.

Like Christian Life in Rockford, AFC did not play during the COVID-shortened spring, and move to junior varsity games during the year last fall. Injuries and inexperience played a big factor in that decision. The Raiders have yet to win a game since 2017. But it’s a new day for AFC. With 26 healthy players on the roster, the Raiders are doing everything they can to not only win a game, but they’re not afraid of talking postseason either.

“Right now, what we have on this field, is a lot of heart, a lot of power, and a lot of potential,” said senior Kydreel Green. “Not just between the players, but between the coaches, and everybody. We don’t just hit this field playing for ourselves. We hit this field playing for everybody else around us. I know more than anything, that everybody here wants to make it to the playoffs. We are all going to work every single day until we make it there, because this our year.”

Ashton-Franklin Center opens the season on the road at Harvest Christian Academy in Elgin on Saturday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrests for public indecency, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man charged with three counts of first-degree murder
The Rockford restaurant will be closed Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20 because of a...
Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend
Three shot Thursday night in Rockford
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
Police issue a word of warning for residents after 19 cars were vandalized in Boone County...
Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

Latest News

Bill Shepherd takes over as head coach at Aquin.
Aquin’s new head coach is a familiar name to the Stateline
Dakota will have a fresh new look in 2022 with a new head coach, some new players, and a new...
Dakota football rejuvenated by new head coach, new playbook
Jay Doyle returns to his head coaching role at Orangeville as the Broncos look to return to the...
Doyle back in charge at Orangeville, Broncos’ mindset hasn’t changed
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
B1G deal: Big Ten lands $7 billion, NFL-style TV contracts