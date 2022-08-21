Aquin’s new head coach is a familiar name to the Stateline

Bill Shepherd takes over as head coach at Aquin.
Bill Shepherd takes over as head coach at Aquin.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - With the departure of Broc Kundert to Oregon, there was an opening at Aquin. The Bulldogs filled that role with a name familiar to many schools in the Stateline.

Bill Shepherd takes the reigns as head coach at Aquin. This will be Shepherd’s fourth head coaching stint in the 815. He spent time in charge at Oregon, Rockford Christian, and Christian life. The past two seasons he’s been an assistant at South Beloit. Shepherd says his goal was to coach in the NUIC, but despite the Dawgs move to 8-player, the opportunity was too good to pass up. The seniors on the team believe he can take them further in the playoffs.

“He’s definitely taken control over the team, trying to better us from last year,” said Aiden Wolfe. “I think he has a lot of experience for us to learn from him.”

Shepherd wants the team to play with tempo.

“He wants us to go 110% every play,” explained Abbott Thruman. “He wants everyone to know what they are doing, everyone to do the right job and just make sure they’re doing the right thing.”

“There’s some adjustment with the new head coach,” said Mason McIntyre. “But overall, we’ve seen a lot of team development and a lot of bonding as a team over the summer under the new head coach. We’ve definitely seen a better sense of ourselves and us as a team.”

Aquin opens the season at home against West Prairie on Saturday, August 27.

