Ukrainian refugees adjust to new life in Dixon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Before Russia invaded Ukraine, life for 22 year old Polina Kupstova, as well as 29 year old Olesia Avvamenko and her seven year old son Vova, was full of happiness. A life surrounded by the people they love, one they never imagined, would turn upside down in just a day.

“They woke up at four o’clock in the morning from noise of bombing, everyone was making phone calls to everyone, and the news said a war started,” said Olesia, translated by Lena.

Olesia and Vova lived in a bomb shelter in Kyiv for four days, then left for a refugee camp in Western Ukraine. When they decided to flee the county, Olesia says traffic was at a stand-still, with people trying to escape. It took them 48 hours to cross the border.

“I woke up in panic, everyone was in panic, they got into vehicles, people running and I asked them where they were going and they said they didn’t know,” said Polina.

Before her escape, Polina says she spent almost three months at a different bomb shelter, with her boyfriend. When the couple tried to leave through Russia, because Poland didn’t allow men to cross, Polina says she the journey took days, and Russian soldiers held her boyfriend captive for ten hours.

“Dead bodies across the the street, there was shooting, people in the vehicles were being shot,” said Polina. “Houses would be destroyed.”

The women often recount the horrors they say they faced before arriving in Dixon a little more than two months ago. Now, they must watch their home be destroyed from afar.

“They try so hard to enjoy what we provide and enjoy and be so thankful,” said Dawn Summers, the three’s host mother. “But they’re also really torn, with their families back home.”

Dawn Summers says when the invasion began, she and her husband Dave felt an overwhelming urge to help. The Summer’s believe the war is far from over. They say just because Olesia, Polina and Vova escaped the war-zone, doesn’t mean they’ve escaped the horrors.

“There was a bombing near where her father and grandparents live,” said Dawn. “For thirteen days she could never get a hold of her dad or grandparents, so everyday she doesn’t know if they’re alive.”

In Dawn and Dave’s eyes, their connection with the three is much more than just giving them a place to stay.

“You can act like it’s an apartment or whatever you want, but the way we see it, you’re a part of our family,” said Dave.

“You understand you have a good life here, because of the people,” said Olesia.

The Summers’ say the process of sponsoring a refugee in the US, has gotten much easier since the beginning of the war. They say the programs in the stateline are a huge help in teaching the three English, and getting them adjusted to life in the U.S. They believe that it not only changes their life, but it could also change yours.

To learn more about how to help, click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.