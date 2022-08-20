Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks.

Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday.

CLOSED this weekend 8/19 & 8/20

Posted by Marc's Fusion Cafe on Friday, August 19, 2022

Marc’s Fusion tells 23 News:

“Cook is sick and we are short a cook in the kitchen to start, so if one of the cooks is out we are not open, but almost very restaurant is short in the kitchen not just us. We have run ads and had a lot of people set up appointments an not show up. I’m sure things will get better.”

Marc’s is typically open between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

