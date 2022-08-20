Rockford sushi restaurant closed for the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local sushi restaurant announces they will be closed for the weekend because of a lack of cooks.

Marc’s Fusion on 4133 Charles St. in Rockford announced it on their Facebook page Friday.

Marc’s Fusion tells 23 News:

“Cook is sick and we are short a cook in the kitchen to start, so if one of the cooks is out we are not open, but almost very restaurant is short in the kitchen not just us. We have run ads and had a lot of people set up appointments an not show up. I’m sure things will get better.”

Marc’s is typically open between 5:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.