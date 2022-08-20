Rainy times in store with some storms through Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reports of some storms along and west of I-39 Friday night produced some isolated pockets of heavy rain, lightning and small non-damaging hail. Once these storms get out of here, we’ll have a few more waves of showers on and off through Saturday with another small severe potential, too.

As of this writing, heavy rain in a line stretching from Stephenson County down to northern Lee County has prompted some initial reports of isolated flash flooding. In addition, confirmed reports of pea-sized hail in Carroll and Stephenson Counties were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Davenport. These slow-moving storms will continue sliding east over the next couple of hours on a slow weakening trend.

Overnight, the activity will be much lighter and much more scattered with plenty of breaks looking likely. In fact, most if not all of Saturday morning will be dry but there will be a chance for hit-or-miss scattered showers. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. The more widespread thunderstorm activity will arrive Saturday mid-to-late afternoon and continue through Saturday evening.

With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather. The biggest threats, like the Friday evening storms, will be non-damaging hail, gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. This is definitely something to keep an eye on, especially if our atmosphere has any time on Saturday to break into the sunshine and charge up a bit.

In terms of rainfall, spots could see an additional 0.5-1.5″ of rain at the most but these amounts will be widely scattered. It won’t be like the rainfall that caused the river flooding back on August 7.

After that, a few light sprinkles are possible early Sunday morning before we see quickly clearing skies. Highs on Sunday will once again be in the upper 70s but should we break into enough sun, we could see a few spots hit 80°. Following this, we’ll have a winning stretch of weather Monday through Wednesday with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. That’s around normal for this point in the year.

If you are looking for a bit of warmth and above-normal temperatures though, don’t fret because we are thinking toward next weekend and into the end of August, that’s entirely possible to happen. Normal high temperatures by that point will be around 80° so forecast highs in the upper 80s are entirely possible.

