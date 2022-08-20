Illinois State Police officer hospitalized after accident with DUI driver

KANKAKEE COUNTY (WIFR) - Illinois State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning just after 2:30 on US Route 45 involving an ISP Trooper.

A Trooper from District 21 was stopped at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County with their emergency lights on at the location of another accident. A driver in a green Chevy Trail Blazer going south on US-45 didn’t yield to the stopped police car and hit the back of the Trooper’s car.

The driver in the previous accident and the ISP Trooper, who were standing in front of the squad car, were both taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

24-year-old Austin M. Gray of Chebanse, the driver of the Chevy, wasn’t injured in the accident. Police charged Gray with a DUI, using an uninsured vehicle and violating Scott’s Law.

The Move Over Law, or “Scott’s Law” states: “When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.”

Police say this is the 16th accident related to “Scott’s Law” involving an ISP squad car in 2022, resulting in at least seven Troopers with injuries.

Drivers who violate this law will face a fine between $250-$10,000 on the first offense. Drivers who injure someone else along with the violation will have their license suspended for at least six months.

