CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home

A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand Wednesday morning. (ROSS FAMILY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (CNN) - A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in New Zealand.

The marine biologist, Phil Ross, told CNN the seal managed to get into the house through one of the cat doors.

According to Ross, the family cat seemingly provoked the animal.

Ross said that his wife was able to encourage the seal out of the house and into the garden.

She then called the department of conservation ranger to get the baby fur seal to a safe place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrests for public indecency, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man charged with three counts of first-degree murder
Three shot Thursday night in Rockford
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
Fire
$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

This National Hurricane Center graphic shows the probable path of potential Tropical Cyclone...
Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast
A baby fur seal broke into a marine biologist’s family home in Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand...
CUTE: Baby seal breaks into New Zealand home
The International Astronomical Union has launched the NameExoWorlds 2022 Competition to name...
Competition launched to name planets, stars discovered by James Webb telescope
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Russian shelling, Ukrainian airstrike reflect broadening war