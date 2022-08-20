Belvidere resident feels ‘violated’ by damage to vehicle on property

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say several residents in Belvidere who parked on the street woke up the next morning with severely damaged cars.

Alex Boehm was in disbelief when he pulled up to his house in Belvidere and saw the passenger window and mirror of his 2018 Dodge Charger smashed and the body keyed several times. This cost him $4,500 in damages.

“They took their time to come into our property which that’s another thing it’s like, you know, he kind of feel violated with that.”

Boehm thought it was a targeted attack until a police officer told him it was their sixth report of a damaged car that morning. Boehm’s wife quickly locked the car doors when she heard loud noises at the time of the incident.

“Our dogs went off, freaked out and thank god they did because it could have been worse. I don’t think three hits with the bat and keying was probably not the only thing they wanted to do to the car.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody says most of the cars were damaged by BB guns. He says it’s too early to tell what the suspect looks like and if there were others involved. Any video or evidence of these crimes could lead to an arrest.

“No matter how small that piece of the puzzle is, it could be critical in our investigation,”

Chief Woody says the best tips to prevent your vehicle from being damaged are to park vehicles in a well-lit area, park in the garage when possible, park near security cameras and have an active neighborhood watch that may deter vandals.

Boehm says he plans to install security cameras around the outside of the house to stay ahead of any additional crimes.

“Maybe it’s going to be the point where we got to do a little community policing too and help them out. Maybe that’s where the future lies,”

Police say a dark-colored Chevy SUV was seen near several of the targeted cars. Anyone with information should contact the Belvidere Police Department.

