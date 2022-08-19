Transition to wetter pattern begins Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been an extremely pleasant go of it weather-wise this week. The Stateline’s been treated to three consecutive days of sunshine, warm, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity to go along with sun-splashed skies.

As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that’s exactly what’s about to happen in the coming hours and days. A very slow moving area of low pressure is spinning to our west and crawling eastward. It’s this low pressure system that’s set to be responsible for multiple rounds of rainfall, the first of which is set to arrive sometime Friday morning. Current modeling projects the arrival of this first line of showers and storms to occur in the 5:00am to 8:00am hour. This initial round is to be weakening upon arrival, so severe weather is of no concern at all.

A line of weakening showers will enter the area early in the day Friday, potentially threatening some light rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should be just about out of the area by mid to late morning Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

From late morning though most of the afternoon, things are to be quiet, and mixed sunshine appears likely to make an appearance. Those developments, plus a southerly wind will allow temperatures to reach the middle 80s.

Dry hours are promised Friday afternoon, and some sunshine also appears to be a good bet. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’ll also recharge the atmosphere with enough energy to spawn another round of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening hours. While a few rumbles of thunder and a brief wind gust will be possible to go along with locally heavy downpours, severe weather is not anticipated Friday. That threat appears more likely to be confined to areas well west of the Stateline.

A cluster of more organized thunderstorms will enter the area around or shortly after dinnertime Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous and widespread in the evening Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Severe weather should remain well west of us Friday, though a few rumbles of thunder are entirely possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter conditions are to follow for the rest of Friday night, though we’ll be far from finished with rain chances. The slow-moving low pressure system will be inching closer and closer to the Stateline Saturday that a shower or thunderstorm will be possible at just about any time and just about anywhere. With there being more dynamics (energy) in place, thanks to the low pressure system’s closer proximity to us, a few of these storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western half of the Stateline in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather, with gusty winds and hail serving as the main threats.

Showers and storms early Saturday should be quite scattered in nature. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain won't be uninterrupted Saturday, though there's to be a chance for a hit or miss shower or storm at any point in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another round of scattered showers and t-storms may develop in the mid to late afternoon hours Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Areas along and west of I-39 are in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain may continue into early Sunday, though as the day progresses, the expectation is that things are to turn quieter, and sunshine may very well emerge by midday and beyond. When all’s said and done, it’s reasonable to expect many places to receive around an inch of rain. Thankfully, with it coming over a lengthy period of time, flooding should not be a concern this time around.

It would not be a surprise if many spots saw an inch of rain through Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A final word for those trying to plot out weekend plans. There’ll be plenty of time to get outdoors Friday and again Sunday. While I’d hold off on postponing outdoor plans Saturday, it’d be wise to plan on having your umbrella handy at any point in the day, and also to perhaps consider an indoor “Plan B.”

Dry hours are promised to be abundant on Friday and Sunday. Saturday's the day that could be quite soggy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much more tranquil weather is likely to return for most, if not all of the workweek that follows.

