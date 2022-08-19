Three people injured in Thursday night shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night.

Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School.

Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate, but they do say all three victims are expected to survive. We’ll update you as we learn more about this developing story.

