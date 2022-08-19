Three hurt after shooting in Rockford Thursday night

Three shot Thursday night in Rockford
Three shot Thursday night in Rockford(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two adults and a juvenile are recovering after being shot late Thursday night.

Rockford police are investigating the shooting that happened around 10 p.m.. It happened in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, which is near Conklin Elementary School.

Police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate, but they do say all three victims are expected to survive. We’ll update you as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrests for public indecency, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Car crash involving two pedestrians
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
Free cake for Rockford residents
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st
Even though this project is negatively affecting businesses, Mayor Tom McNamara says this road...
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
Image courtesy of MGN.
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

Latest News

The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims...
New owners launch plan to save Walnut Acres in Stephenson County
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
More unsettled weather is on the horizon for the weekend.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 8/18/2022
Illinois will have to increase the amount of charging stations in the state by 15,000
Electric vehicle charging stations in demand near stateline