One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenager and two adults are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Thursday night.

Rockford police are investigating the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive off Rockton Avenue, near Conklin Elementary School.

Police asked the public to avoid the area around 10:30 p.m. Thursday via Twitter:

Shooting investigation in the 2700 block of Conklin Drive. Two adults, one juvenile sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Plz avoid the area while we continue to investigate. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.