New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new ownership, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation.

Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the plan to bring in revenue. The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening though there is debate about when this will be paid back.

These claims come from several services including dining, nursing and rehab services. Nursing Center Committee Chair Casey Anthony says the current issue is since Transitional Care Management took over on July 1, they have yet to be able to build up enough revenue for Walnut Acres to pay their bills. That’s where the inter-fund loan comes in.

“They’re doing a lot to make sure that the nursing home is financially and just a better position in the future. We’re going to be seeing positives here as soon as the revenue streams come in regularly. And that will be able to pay back that interfund loan without an issue by the end of the year,” says Anthony.

Some members also worry if vendors don’t get paid Friday, Walnut Acres might have to pull all their nurses which could put its residents at risk.

The Stephenson County board also approves an agreement with Omnicare, to cut down the time it takes for people at the nursing center to get their medications.

