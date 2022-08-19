New management develops plan to save Walnut Acres

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WIFR) - Even with Walnut Acres under new management, some residents question their ability to pay off rent to keep the nursing center in operation.

Transitional Care Management took over Walnut Acres on July 1 with the urgent need to balance the facility’s current budget.

In response, the Stephenson County board approved paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims Thursday evening - though there is debate about a play to repay the loan.

These claims came from several services at the facility including dining, nursing and rehabilitation.

Nursing Center Committee Chair, Casey Anthony, says the current issue is since the transition in ownership, Transitional Care Management has yet to build up enough revenue for Walnut Acres to pay their bills.

That’s where the inter-fund loan comes in.

“They’re doing a lot to make sure that the nursing home is financially and just a better position in the future. We’re going to be seeing positives here as soon as the revenue streams come in regularly. And that will be able to pay back that inter-fund loan without an issue by the end of the year,” says Anthony.

Some members also worry if vendors don’t get paid Friday, Walnut Acres might have to pull all their nurses which could put its residents at risk.

The Stephenson County board also approved an agreement with Omnicare that cuts down the time it takes for people at Walnut Acres to be administered medication.

