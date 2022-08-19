Illinois enacts loan repayment program for behavioral health specialists

Group therapy
Group therapy
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Three years after the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program was signed into law, the application now has enough funding to go live.

Eligible applicants can receive annual awards up to four years in total, based on their position and remaining student loan balance.

The repayment assistance program was designed as an incentive to recruit and retain qualified mental health and substance abuse professionals, namely those who practice in underserved or rural areas.

“Like many professionals providing essential care services, the compensation of behavioral health workers does not necessarily align with the value that they bring to clients and communities,” said Eric Zarnikow, executive director of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC).

Though the program was made effective in 2019, it hasn’t seen funding due to Illinois budget constraints.

As a solution, the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Mental Health (IDHS) reached out to ISAC with new funding from the state’s cannabis program. Approval from the general assembly and Governor Pritzker allotted up to $5 million from the Illinois cannabis program to support the loan repayment program.

“The shortage of Illinois community-based behavioral workers creates significant disparities in access to mental health and substance abuse services, said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services. “The goal of this program is to help recruit and retain professionals to provide these critically needed services, and we are pleased to partner with ISAC for their expertise in delivering grant, scholarship, and repayment programs.”

For eligibility criteria and to apply, visit https://www.isac.org/CommunityBehavioralHealth. Questions can be directed to the ISAC call center at 800-899-ISAC (4722) or isac.studentservices@illinois.gov.

