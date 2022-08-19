Doyle back in charge at Orangeville, Broncos’ mindset hasn’t changed

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Just one season into the 8-player game and Orangeville has already asserted itself has a perennial state contender. However, it’s back to square one for the Broncos.

Orangeville is coming off a runner-up finish after losing to Polo in the state championship last year. The Broncos will have a lot of new faces in the lineup with only two starters returning. Jay Doyle is back in charge after being an assistant coach the last two seasons.

“Once we got rolling, in our offseason stuff, and I came on as the head coach, and came on at camp, I think I realized how much I missed that, of that roll.”

O-Ville didn’t have a head coach until June after Bill Meier left the program. While he’s been involved in football since 1997 at Orangeville, he’s found a new love for the game.

“He’s a good friend, he’s a good guy, he’s always around, he’s always been apart of the community,” explained senior Kyle Koepping. “It means the most to me that he comes out and helps to coach because no one else wanted the job. So, it really means a lot to us and especially the players.”

Despite a lot of new pieces, Orangeville still has the same mindset.

“We still have the same mentality as last year,” said junior Blake Folgate. “We may have lost a lot of our starters, but we still have the guys that we’ve had last year and we’re still thinking the same as last year. We’re getting to that state championship game.”

“These guys are wanting to not take a step back from that,” said Doyle. “That’s the biggest takeaway. We got to learn from last year, we have a lot of underclassmen coming up. But they were teammates and played roles on that team. They want to set their own precedent this year.”

The Broncos open the season at home against Milledgeville on Saturday, August 27.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.