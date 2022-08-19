DESTROYED: Drone footage of NY hotel that inspired ‘Dirty Dancing’

A building at a long-closed resort in New York’s Catskills was destroyed in a fire Tuesday...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LIBERTY, NY. (WIFR) - A devastating fire has deemed a Liberty, NY landmark a total loss.

A building that was a part of the abandoned Grossinger’s Catskill Resort Hotel burned down around 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 according to local authorities.

The Liberty Fire Department shared photos of the blaze via Facebook on Wednesday:

Grossinger’s closed in 1986 with other buildings on the property being demolished in 2018. The hotel inspired the 1987 hit “Dirty Dancing,” but actual filming was done at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, VA.

