$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire.

First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building.

By the time firefighters began working to extinguish the blaze, the fire had spread through roofing materials into the truss system.

Crews were able to quickly open up the area and extinguish any signs of fire. Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrests for public indecency, according to Winnebago Co. deputies
Car crash involving two pedestrians
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
Alize Q. Smith, 24, was sentenced to four years prison time in an Illinois Correctional...
McHenry County man charged with three counts of first-degree murder
Three shot Thursday night in Rockford
One minor, two adults hurt after Thursday night shooting in Rockford
Free cake for Rockford residents
Free cake for Rockford residents on September 1st

Latest News

The 42 counties in orange are now listed at high community level for COVID-19. There are also...
Less Illinois counties at medium risk for COVID-19 spread, IDPH still cautious
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John
The Stephenson County board approves paying more than $307,000 in nursing center claims...
New management develops plan to save Walnut Acres
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center
New ownership’s plan to save Stephenson County nursing center