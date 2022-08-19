$40K in damages after roof caught fire at Rockford business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire crews responded to Heartwood Creations Friday morning for a report of a commercial structure fire.

First arriving units at 225 12th St. found that roofing materials had caught fire while construction work was underway on the building.

By the time firefighters began working to extinguish the blaze, the fire had spread through roofing materials into the truss system.

Crews were able to quickly open up the area and extinguish any signs of fire. Damages are estimated at $40,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental.

