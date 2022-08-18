School supply giveaway through United Faith back-to-school fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - United Faith Missionary Baptist church is hosting a back-to-school fair that’s sure to get students started on the right foot for the upcoming semester.

From 10 to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, families are invited to stop by 250 N. Pierpoint Avenue in Rockford to pick up new gear for the new year and enjoy the last hours of summer before hitting the books this fall. The whole community is invited to pick up free backpacks filled with supplies.

There will be free food, live music, and bouncy houses. Students must be present to get one of the more than 100 loaded book bags.

