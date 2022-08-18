Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to its Baltic exclave

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in...
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.(AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military said Thursday that it has deployed warplanes armed with state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to the country’s Kaliningrad region, a move that comes amid soaring tensions with the West over Moscow’s action in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said three MiG-31 fighters with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles arrived at the Chkalovsk airbase in the Baltic Sea enclave as part of “additional measures of strategic deterrence.”

The ministry said the warplanes will be put on round-the-clock alert.

A video released by the Defense Ministry showed the fighters arriving at the base but not carrying the missiles, which were apparently delivered separately.

The deployment of Kinzhal missiles to Kaliningrad as Russia’s campaign in Ukraine nears the sixth-month mark appeared intended to showcase the Russian military’s capability to threaten NATO assets. The region borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

Moscow has strongly criticized the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine, accusing the U.S. and its allies of fueling the conflict.

The Russian military says the Kinzhal has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept. Russia has used the weapon to strike several targets in Ukraine.

Kaliningrad’s location has put it in the forefront of Moscow’s efforts to counter what it described as NATO’s hostile policies. The Kremlin has methodically bolstered its military forces there, arming them with state-of-the-art weapons, including precision-guided Iskander missiles and an array of air defense systems.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash involving two pedestrians
Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say
Even though this project is negatively affecting businesses, Mayor Tom McNamara says this road...
15th and Chris endures amidst Rockford street closures
Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Image courtesy of MGN.
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.
Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours-long standoff

Latest News

Your Jokes Our (W)rapper Contest
Laffy Taffy offering thousands in prizes for wrapper jokes
The decree signed Monday by Russian President Vladimir Putin earmarks 1 million rubles, or...
Russia will reward women with over 10 children
The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg departs court,...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Frederick Woods, who was serving time in prison for the largest mass kidnapping in U.S....
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker