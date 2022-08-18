Rolling Meadows residents in Davis Junction on boil order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For six weeks, Derek Spigleberg’s home at Rolling Meadows in Davis Junction has been under a boil order. The mobile home park is run by a well-water system, separate from the village.

“For weeks on end it was flooding across the street,” said Spigleberg. “Their (neighbors) whole front yard was filled with water.”

On top of more than two months without drinkable tap water in his home, Spigleberg says the rust has ruined countless amounts of his family’s clothing, and other items.

“On any given day you fill up a class of water, and it looks brown,” said Spigleberg. “They say boil it, you can’t boil the rust out of the water.”

But Spigleberg, is just one of the dozens of residents who believe nothing has been done to fix the problem. Two of them I spoke with, asked to remain anonymous out of fear of being evicted. The property manager who strikes their worries, hired under a company called Sunrise Communities, run out of Florida.

“I have buckets of water in my bathtub, just so I can flush the toilet if I have to go out at night,” said one anonymous resident.

“To make these sacrifices, because someone isn’t looking out for our best interest,” said another anonymous resident. “I carry jugs and gallons of water to my work to fill up, and bring back home. I feel sorry for my neighbors, some that just never leave the house.”

Six years ago, residents say a similar incident took place, but it was resolved but more quickly. One woman credits the old management company, for making that happen.

“I’ve lived there 22 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad,” said the anonymous resident. “I just hope we get this resolved so come winter time, nothing freezes.”

After multiple attempts calling the property manager and Sunrise Communities, I received no response. The village of Davis Junction has been offering fill-up stations for residents, but since it’s water system is separate, leaders say fixing it is out of their hands.

