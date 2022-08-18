Orangeville’s Janecke scores twice, U.S. drops Collegiate Series opener to Canada in shootout

CALGARY (USA Hockey) - Tessa Janecke (Orangeville, Ill.) scored two goals and the U.S. outshot Canada 36-34, but Team USA fell, 4-3, in a shootout in game one of the 2022 Collegiate Select Series at the Markin MacPhail Centre Wednesday evening.

“I think it took a little bit for us to get into it,” said Allison Coomey, head coach of the Collegiate Women’s Select Team. “By the third period we came out with a lot of energy and tempo and came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie it up, so that was great and we’ll head into tomorrow with good momentum.”

Janecke got the first of the game towards the end of the opening period after some miscommunication around Canada’s net that left it vacated while the U.S. was on a powerplay. Maureen Murphy (Buffalo, N.Y.) set Janecke up for the goal as she swiped the puck from the Canadian goaltender.

With 5:09 left in the second, Julia Gosling tied the game at 1-1, then Canada tacked on another on the powerplay to head into the final period up by one.

Canada picked up its third, shorthanded, but Team USA answered back less than a minute later with 6:26 left in the game to close Canada’s lead to 3-2. Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill.) fired a slapshot on the powerplay after connecting on a passing play between Nicole LaMantia (Wayne, Ill.) and Natalie Buchbinder (Fairport, N.Y.).

Then, the U.S. headed to the powerplay with just over one minute left and pulled goaltender Callie Shanahan (Commerce Township, Mich.) for the extra attacker. Janecke scored her second of the night as time expired after Canada nearly scored on an empty net. Makenna Webster (St. Louis, Mo.) and Britta Curl (Bismarck, N.D.) picked up assists, with just 2.1 seconds remaining.

Neither team was able to score the game-deciding goal in overtime, and Canada took the game after scoring twice in the shootout.

Shanahan got the start in net and finished with 31 saves.

The Collegiate Women’s Select Team plays their second game in the best-of-three series Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

