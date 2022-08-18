McEachran winery plans to close this year

Photo courtesy of Enjoy Illinois
Photo courtesy of Enjoy Illinois(Enjoy Illinois)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CALEDONIA, Ill. (WIFR) - A local, hidden treasure has announced plans to close its doors.

After 12 years, McEachran Homestead Winery is closing its shop and vineyard.

The announcement comes two years after the passing of owner Dr. Herbert “Herb” Greenlee.

Greenlee’s fifth-generation-owned farm on Wyman School Road in rural Caledonia opened as a winery in 2009.

“For 18 months, we tried to honor our dad’s legacy and dream,” a note by Greenlee’s four adult children reads on the winery’s website. “We have made a tough decision.”

According to the announcement, McEachran Homestead Winery operations have begun to wind down, with an official closing date sometime after November 26.

Fans of the vineyard will be able to purchase u-pick grapes for 25-cents a pound as they ripen.

“This includes the usual u-pick table grapes, plus all the wine grapes too. McEachran will let you all know when the rows are ripe, so if you ever wanted to try making your own wines, juices, jams, and jellies, now is the time!”

The only winery in Boone County, McEachran Homestead offered a unique wine tasting with a variety of cold-climate grape and seasonal fruit wines made on-site.

