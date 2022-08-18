Last days for stateline area pools

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kids are headed back-to-school which means its also time for area pools to close for the season.

Here’s a list of final swimming days for some of the pools and water parks in the stateline:

August 14 - Alpine Pool in Rockford.

August 21 - Harkins Aquatic Center in Rockford, Sand Park Pool in Loves Park and Rockport Pool in Janesville.

August 22 - Kreuger Pool in Beloit.

August 24 - Walk Williamson Pool in Rockton.

September 5 - Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Cherry Valley and Hopkins Pool in DeKalb, both open weekends only.

