Laffy Taffy offering thousands in prizes for wrapper jokes

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Laffy Taffy is looking for new jokes for their candy wrappers, and they’re offering thousands of dollars in prize money for the best ones.

101 jokesters will be chosen to feature their one-liners on the candy’s wrappers, a staple of the taffy for almost 40 years. The top entrant will win a cash prize of $5,000.

This is the first company contest in decades, and it runs until September 16. Rapper T-Pain will also participate in the judging process.

Submit your jokes here.

