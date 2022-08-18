Inscape’s “Labor of Love” Concert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Inscape Collective will be hosting their Labor of Love concert, featuring music from Trinadora and the poetry of Rockford’s poet laureate Christine Swanberg, at 201 7th Street, Rockford, on September 2.

You can browse among the unique treasures of the inscape Collective store before and after the concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m.

Admission is free and artists are paid by the goodwill donations from the audience. Parking is also available in the adjacent parking lot on the west side of the building.

