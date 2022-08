ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents can get the opportunity to receive free cake on Thursday, September 1st.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday.

The first 250 people who walk into the bakery will receive their free cake.

This event is very limited so be sure to line up outside the bakery to receive your free cake.

