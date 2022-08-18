Car strikes two pedestrians in Rockford, police say

Authorities ask drivers traveling near Morgan and South Winnebago Streets to find an alternate route.
Car crash involving two pedestrians
Car crash involving two pedestrians(MGN)
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department said two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday, after they were hit by a car just before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said Morgan and South Winnebago Streets are closed for the investigation. They ask drivers traveling near the area to find an alternate route.

Police noted the driver remained at the scene.

RPD Tweet
RPD Tweet(WIFR)

This is a developing story. 23 WIFR News will provide updates as they come.

