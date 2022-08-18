Boylan High School celebrates first day of school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Boylan High School grabbed their backpacks and school supplies as Wednesday marked the first day of school.

Faculty and staff greeted incoming students to welcome the start of new year.

Some new changes for the school year are that masks are now optional for both students and staff.

“The beginning of the school year is an exciting time and we use that word a lot these opening days there is a different enthusiasm time of this year. I think people are ready to learn from the experiences of the last couple of years dealing with the pandemic and are excited to start the year in a more traditionally way” said Principal Chris Rozanski.

Boylan will also be opening a new fitness center which will be unveiled by the end of September.

