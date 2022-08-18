Another winner on tap Thursday, though changes loom thereafter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Wednesdays go, they don’t get a whole lot better than the one the Stateline was treated to today!

Temperatures continued their slow, but steady rise, topping out at 84° in Rockford. While that’s a reading two degrees above the August 17 normal high of 82°, the day will actually go into the books as having been below normal. Why’s that, you say? Categorizing the day as above normal, normal, or below normal is calculated by taking an average of the high temperature AND the low temperature, to give a proper, accurate representation of the entire calendar day. With Wednesday morning’s low temperature of 55° falling seven degrees below normal, the day as a whole ended up being 2.5° below normal. Thus, our streak of below normal days has now extended to ten straight, and an eleventh is a very real possibility Thursday.

The month of August started with a week's worth of days above normal, but has since produced ten days in a row below normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies Wednesday evening will allow temperatures to again fall into the 50s in most spots, but should offer at least the potential for viewing the Northern Lights in our outlying locales, should they develop.

Skies should be mainly clear overnight which could foster viewing of the Northern Lights, should they develop. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of clear skies and light or calm winds could foster fog development, though, which may limit viewing somewhat. The fog could also play a role in Thursday morning’s commute, though not everywhere. The areas where fog does develop, though, could see rather substantial visibility reductions. It’d be wise to allow a bit more time to get to work or school Thursday morning.

Fog won't occur everywhere, but where it does. it could become quite thick. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There may be some fog in spots when the kids head off to the bus stop Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Fog will burn off very quickly, though, and another gorgeous day lies ahead of us Thursday. Sunshine will continue its dominance for most, if not all of the day, yielding to a few fair-weather clouds later in the day.

Showers and storms remain well north of us Thursday. We'll be treated to a good amount of sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather in more organized fashion Thursday night, and by Friday, an approaching cold front may trigger an initial round of showers and storms anytime after sunrise.

Clouds will begin to filter into the area late Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms are possible after sunrise Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Current modeling places this round of wet weather in our area in the 8:00am to Noon window. The good news is that it’s likely this activity will be weakening, and severe weather is not a concern.

Showers will be likely weakening as they traverse through the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A break is to follow, and perhaps a lengthy one, with mixed sunshine a decent bet to occur in the afternoon.

Mixed sunshine is to emerge for most of us Friday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

However, another round of rain may sweep into the region as the evening approaches.

Many of us get a break from rain Friday afternoon, but a second round may threaten in the evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s rain is to usher in what looks to be a decidedly more active pattern that’s to reside here through the weekend. While all-day washouts are not in the cards on either of Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, there will likely be several intervals of rain impacting our weekend. While it’d be premature to cancel any outdoor plans, it would be wise to make sure an umbrella is on hand to be safe.

The pattern is to turn more unsettled as we approach the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

