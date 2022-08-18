9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.(Richard Drew/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A small museum near New York’s World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is closing.

CEO Jennifer Adams says the 9/11 Tribute Museum is closing for good after Wednesday due to financial pressures made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tribute Museum opened in 2006. It offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum that opened in 2014.

Adams says the Tribute Museum will maintain an online presence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.
Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours-long standoff
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Rockford police say two people, including one juvenile suffered serious injuries during the...
Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
Inscape Collective features local and international artists
Inscape’s “Labor of Love” Concert