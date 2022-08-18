$54M added to Illinois early childhood education budget

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a grant expansion Thursday supporting early childhood education programs across the state.

The 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,000 children who receive early childhood learning support through state-funded programs such as Preschool for All, home visits and programs for expectant mothers and those with children ages three and under.

With 90% of brain development in children occurring before most children start kindergarten, evidence shows that early education services help lay a strong socioemotional and academic foundation for kids.

“High-quality early childhood services are essential for children to get a strong start in life,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala.

The budget increase will reach 3,000 additional students through the state’s Preschool for All programming, nearly 500 additional students through full-day Preschool for All Expansion programs and around 250 additional children and families through Home Visiting Services provided by the Prevention Initiative.

Also, all current and new Home Visiting programs will be eligible to receive funding to provide doula services to support expectant parents before and during birth.

In addition, the increase will support a 5% cost of living increase for all teachers at community-based programs. The increase will maintain infrastructure for programs including professional development, technical assistance, training and other essential functions.

“Supporting children from pregnancy to toddlerhood to preschool is one of my administration’s top priorities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “And in Illinois, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and succeed, regardless of their family’s socio-economic status.”

