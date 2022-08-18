3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office (FILE)(23 WIFR)
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week.

Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges.

The investigation was conducted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Winnebago County Forest Preserve District.

