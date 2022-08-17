Veterans and First Responders Paddle event planned for Aug. 21

Docked paddle boats at Rock Cut State Park.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Veterans, active military members, first responders and their families can attend a free event at Rock Cut State Park on Sunday, August 21.

Fire Department Coffee and Rocktown Adventures are partnering for the Veterans and First Responders Paddle. Staff from Rocktown Adventures will offer introductory instruction before families take to Pierce Lake in kayaks or pedal boats.

There will be two start times, with a limit of 12 paddlers per start time. Attendees for the first outing are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. and attendees for the second outing should arrive at 11 a.m. Attendees should meet outside the Rocktown Adventures Outdoor Store.

Kids ten years old or older can paddle individually while kids younger than 10 will need to paddle in a tandem kayak with an adult.

Registration for the event is required. You can register online, at the Rocktown Adventures store at 313 N. Madison Street in downtown Rockford or by calling 815-636-9066. The deadline to register is Aug. 19. Food and beverages, including Fire Department Coffee, will also be available.

