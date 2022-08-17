Stockton ready to prove last season was an anomaly

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 17, 2022
STOCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - With less than 200 kids attending the school... Stockton has the lowest enrollment of any team in the nuic. But the blackhawks believe they will make you remember who they are this year.

Stockton is coming off its first losing season since 2010. The Blackhawks know there will be some doubters after a 3-6 year, but they’re using it as motivation. Stockton’s strength will be up front with a few guys returning on the offensive and defensive line. Head coach Matt Leitzen knows staying healthy will be a key for any small school, especially there’s. The team spent the offseason getting that bad taste out of their mouths.

“Our motto’s been ‘forget those who doubt us’,” said senior Jace Phillips. “We’re just ready to go out there and really prove ourselves that we’re that Stockton team that’s traditionally been here in the NUIC. We’re really going to prove ourselves with winning record and a playoff run.”

Leitzen believes the senior class is doing what it’s supposed to and leading the charge.

“There’s some good energy with this group, which is fun,” said Leitzen. “They’re that way in the weight room, they’re that way out here. A lot of talkers, which is good. Because, again, I think that drives some competitiveness and that’s what you want. It’s always hard to simulate things you’re going to see on Friday night. But if you can get that in practice, that makes things a lot easier when you get on the field under the lights.”

Stockton opens the season at home against Forreston on Friday, August 26.

