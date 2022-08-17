Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours long standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suspected in an early afternoon shooting on 5th street has now been arrested one block over following a more than three hour standoff that ended peacefully around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the man was involved in a shooting that happened around 2 pm, Tuesday in the 400 block of S. 5th Street. A woman and teenage boy were shot in the incidents. Both victims are said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

Rockford Police tweeted out at 4:30 pm that the suspect had barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street. Our reporter on the scene say the man came out of the house peacefully, put his hands on his head, and was taken to the ground at gunpoint. The department tweeted out that the man is now in custody.

