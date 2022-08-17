Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours long standoff

Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.
Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.(wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man suspected in an early afternoon shooting on 5th street has now been arrested one block over following a more than three hour standoff that ended peacefully around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the man was involved in a shooting that happened around 2 pm, Tuesday in the 400 block of S. 5th Street. A woman and teenage boy were shot in the incidents. Both victims are said to be in serious condition at a local hospital.

Rockford Police tweeted out at 4:30 pm that the suspect had barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street. Our reporter on the scene say the man came out of the house peacefully, put his hands on his head, and was taken to the ground at gunpoint. The department tweeted out that the man is now in custody.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Rockford woman leaves the hospital with new lungs after a ten month health journey
Rockford woman leaves hospital with new lungs, 10 months after COVID-19 infection
Photo of the restaurant
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
Shooting took place just minutes before the park closed at 8 pm, Sunday.
Three people shot in parking lot at Six Flags Great America
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder

Latest News

Flinn Middle School hosts sixth grade boot camp
Flinn Middle School hosting Sixth Grade Boot Camp
Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Turning rainy this weekend
Ethan's Tuesday Forecast -- 8/16/2022
Christian Life 2022 football season preview
Christian Life 2022 football season preview