Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming.

Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.

During an investigation, Garcia was determined as a suspect.

Garcia was taken to the Winnebago County jail and has since been released.

