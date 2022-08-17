Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.
Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming.
Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
During an investigation, Garcia was determined as a suspect.
Garcia was taken to the Winnebago County jail and has since been released.
