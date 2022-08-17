Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming.

Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.

During an investigation, Garcia was determined as a suspect.

Garcia was taken to the Winnebago County jail and has since been released.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sobriety checkpoint
Illinois ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ initiative starts Friday
Shooting suspect barricaded himself in a home in the 300 block of S. 4th Street.
Shooting suspect in custody after peaceful end to hours-long standoff
Rockford man allegedly knifed by female intruder
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Rockford police say two people, including one juvenile suffered serious injuries during the...
Two hurt during S. 5th Street shooting in Rockford

Latest News

Village of Davis Junction granted state funding
Village of Davis Junction granted state funding
Docked paddle boats at Rock Cut State Park.
Veterans and First Responders Paddle event planned for Aug. 21
Oral health linked to overall health.
Oral health linked to overall heath, according to dental experts
Brown is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail.
33-year-old Rockford man identified, charged after standoff, shooting