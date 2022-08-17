Remaining seasonably cooler as we eye rain chances toward weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A high of 81° and low humidity levels is something pretty hard to beat for the middle of August. In fact, that high temperature is a smidge below our normal high of 82°. There will be more of this for the work week but then we’ll turn a bit rainy starting this weekend.

With further clearing that will take place overnight, we can’t rule out the possibility of some patchy fog around here. Our rural outlying areas have the best chance of seeing a few hours of dense fog early tomorrow morning although reduced visibilities are possible area-wide. So be extra aware if you’ll be driving outside late or early Wednesday morning.

With a continued lake breeze and a bit more moisture being present in our atmosphere Wednesday, we could see a few isolated sprinkles around here in the afternoon or early evening. These chances are small and anything that falls will be light for the most part. Otherwise, Wednesday calls for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs near 80°.

The lake breeze around here may spawn off a few sprinkles or light showers in spots. Otherwise, mostly sunny. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Near to slightly below normal temperatures look to last through the work week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then as we get into Thursday, we’ll see a few more clouds in our sky but will remain dry with highs near 80° ahead of our next system. We’ll remain dry for Thursday and then on Friday is when the rain chances go up. Friday will have more highs in the lower 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Then as the area of low-pressure approaches, rain is a decent bet starting overnight and into Saturday.

Keep an eye on the forecast for the weekend as both Saturday and Sunday do call for rain chances with the highest probabilities of thunderstorm development being Saturday afternoon and early evening. Some rain could be heavier at times but it’s still far too early to talk about a potentially severe threat. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s to near 80°.

We could see some decent rainfall coming up over the next five days, especially toward the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The best chances for the region to see rain will be late Friday and through the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the weekend, we’ll quiet down slowly starting next Monday and have high temperatures in the lower 80s for much of next week. This goes in line with the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which does call for temperatures below normal to be favored in the forecast.

Below normal temperatures slightly favored through the end of August. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

