Parts of region could see Northern Lights Wednesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it’s not a guarantee around here, with a geomagnetic storm peaking above our region in the atmosphere, the Northern Lights could possibly be seen if you’re in the right spot with the right conditions.

According to the National Weather Service, a geomagnetic storm watch has been issued for parts of the northern United States due to a series of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME’s) that have ejected by the sun in recent days.

The lights could be seen a bit further south than normal but that’s far from a done deal. On a scale from G1 to G5, a G3-level northern lights storm will be around Wednesday night. Spots around Illinois and going into other parts of the Upper Midwest and northern Plains may see them.

Northern Lights are possible but not a guarantee for tonight. Be sure to go away from light and look north. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In order to have somewhat of a chance, move away from the city light and find the best location to look in the northern sky. The further north you head the better chances of seeing the Northern Lights you have. While our skies will remain mainly clear to partly cloudy tonight, the illuminating Moon may pose an issue, too.

Of course if you get lucky and are able to snap a picture, be sure to drop them in the First Alert Weather Watchers folder on our website.

