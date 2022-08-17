Oral health linked to overall heath, according to dental experts

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Conscious oral hygiene is repeatedly linked to overall health and well-being by dental professionals and reaserchers.

The signs and symptoms of over 100 serious medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer can often first be detected through a regular dental check-up.

Professional cleanings can help detect, and in some cases, prevent serious diseases from progressing.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Americans ages 30 and older diagnosed with diabetes didn’t practice consistent preventive oral health care, as opposed to those without diabetes. The study also showed that the onset of diabetes and periodontal diseases can many times be traced to oral habits early adulthood.

Visiting the dentist for routine exams can help doctors to identify these conditions early. That’s why one local oral healthcare provider is hosting a Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10, for residents in the Machesney Park community and surrounding area.

Professional cleanings, fillings and tooth extractions will be available to the public free of charge at Machesney Park Family Dental, 1411 W Lane Rd, Suite B in Machesney Park.

Insurance isn’t required to attend or receive treatment through the free dental day, but participants will need an appointment to be seen.

“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Sunitha Samuel of Machesney Park Family Dental. “Through our Free Dentistry Day, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health or have delayed routine check-ups over the last several years due to the pandemic, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Maria Hamidan.

Those interested in this opportunity can call the office at 779-423-1171 to schedule an appointment. More information on this free dental clinic is available here.

